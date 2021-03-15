 

Danone New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed non-executive Chairman

Press Release – Paris, March 15th, 2021

New governance at Danone
Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO
Gilles Schnepp appointed non-executive Chairman

The Board of Danone today announces key governance changes.

First, the Board has decided that Emmanuel Faber will step down as Chairman and CEO. As a consequence, it has appointed Gilles Schnepp as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. Second, the Board has decided to appoint Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta, currently Chief Executive Officer International, and Shane Grant, currently Chief Executive Officer North America, to jointly lead the business while the search for a new CEO is underway. Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta (CEO) and Shane Grant (deputy CEO) will work together, with a focused attention on operational execution and delivery.

The immediate priority of the new Chairman, together with the Board, will be to lead the transition, including the search for a new CEO. Danone has appointed an international search agency to support the process. Gilles Schnepp and the Governance Committee will oversee the search to ensure that a world leading CEO is found. In his overall mission, Gilles Schnepp will be supported by the Executive VP Chairman’s Office, Laurent Sacchi, the Chief Financial Officer, Juergen Esser and the full Executive Committee.

The Board believes in the necessity of combining high economic performance and the respect of Danone’s unique model of a purpose-driven company, built on the strength of its brands and enabled by the outstanding quality of its teams.


Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of Danone, said:

“I am honoured to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Danone at this important time for the company. I have tremendous regard for Danone’s history and its contribution to society through its world leading healthy food and beverages, and commitment to sustainability. The priority of the Board is now to transition towards an improved governance. This means accelerating the process to recruit a new CEO, while Véronique and Shane continue to lead the business during this period. I look forward to working with the Board to support them in their interim roles, and the wider management team as they accelerate our efforts to create value for all our stakeholders.”

