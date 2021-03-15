 

 Columbia Property Trust Files Preliminary Proxy Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 11:00  |  18   |   |   

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has filed its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company has established March 2, 2021, as the record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

In connection with the filing of its preliminary proxy statement, the Company also announced that the Board has nominated nine directors to stand for reelection at the Company’s Annual Meeting. With the re-election of Carmen Bowser, John Dixon, David Henry, Murray McCabe, Nelson Mills, Constance Moore, Michael Robb, Thomas Wattles and Finn Wentworth, the Columbia Board will be composed of nine highly qualified directors – seven of whom are independent and all of whom are actively engaged in overseeing the Company’s growth and success. Each director brings proven leadership skills and financial acumen, as well as significant experience developing and executing corporate strategy and expertise relating to real estate.

The Board is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and continuing to enhance value for all Columbia stockholders. Columbia has an ongoing Board and governance refreshment process, and has added two new independent directors to the Board over the past three years.

The Columbia Board of Directors and management team are executing a clearly defined strategy to optimize the Company’s portfolio to create and capture value for stockholders. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the REIT industry, Columbia continues to experience strong rent collections, underscoring the stability of its portfolio and the resiliency of its platform.

The Columbia Board and management team are confident that the Company has the right leadership and strategy to drive value for all stockholders. The Company’s recently announced fourth quarter results further reinforced Columbia’s financial and operational strength, reflecting the Company’s high occupancy, roster of quality tenants, net operating income growth, and solid balance sheet. Recently, Columbia captured significant value for stockholders and expanded its partnership with a best-in-class institutional investor by selling a 45% interest in 221 Main Street in San Francisco for $180 million (at share), a 75% premium to Columbia’s original acquisition price. Looking forward, Columbia will continue to maintain a sharp focus on both financial performance and tenant service.

