 

Andrea Electronics delivers again! Andrea Electronics has done it again with the delivery of the DA-250Q, the commercial audio industry’s leading industrial strength array microphone platform.

This digital audio system has been designed to vastly improve the consumer interface and has been integrated into the offerings of several top tier Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturers worldwide.

BOHEMIA, N.Y., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Electronics Corporation (OTCMKTS: ANDR), Andrea Electronics Corp. (“Andrea”) is the pioneer & leader in providing the industry with digital array microphones and noise reduction software that is best in the industry & greatly enhances the performance and consumer experience of touchless Artificial Intelligence (AI) Natural Language Processing (NLP) conversational computing applications. These innovative array microphone products are designed for the latest generation of ATM platforms that take the entire consumer experience and effectiveness to a new level of productivity.

With all of the changes impacting the consumer/digital interface as a result of current and future market conditions, this latest array microphone technology enhances the audio communications intelligibility designed for the new generation of ATM’s that feature “Interactive Video Teller”, an innovative live customer service component requiring audio clarity in challenging remote walk up and drive thru banking experiences where noise reduction is essential.

The new models provided by leading manufacturers offer a range of advance self-service banking features, including live 24/7 customer service via video conferencing designed to transform and improve the remote banking experience between consumer and ATM interface in the world’s most challenging environments.

Andrea’s new array microphones are designed and engineered with proprietary Digital Beam Forming, Noise Reduction and full duplex Echo Cancellation algorithms optimized to greatly reduce ambient background noise and enhance the clarity and intelligibility of the remote transmission from the speakerphone of personal/consumer communications.

Engineers in Andrea’s customer base have done extensive testing and found that the DA-250Q array microphone products being delivered are the perfect solutions for the new class of touchless commercial interfaces being utilized in what can be noisy public exterior environments.

Andrea’s technology solution has also been designed to function optimally in all-weather conditions with waterproof acoustics rated at the IP68 standard. The unit is engineered to be embedded into free standing and/or wall mounted flat panel displays suitable for ATM’s information and self-service kiosks, smart vending machines, and quick service restaurant drive-thru systems that are now utilizing AI NLP menu/order interfaces.

