Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2021

In February, “Novaturas” Group resumed flights from Lithuania and Estonia to Tenerife and Egypt. Group revenue in February amounted to EUR 1.5 million and was 86% lower than the same time last year. During February, the Company served 2.5 thousand customers – 81% less than in the corresponding period last year.

"In February we have opened 2021 holiday season with flights to Tenerife. The first flight was resumed on the 5th of February from Lithuania, and a couple of weeks later planes from Estonia also departed to the resorts of Tenerife. From the 13th of February, after almost a year break, we have resumed the scheduled flights to the most popular winter holiday destination - Egypt. Estonian travelers were the first from all the Baltics to land in Egyptian resorts on the 13th of February, and from the 20th of February Lithuanian travelers joined them. We have started with a program of two flights a week from Lithuania and Estonia, and in March, after assessing the demand, we added additional flight chains to Egyptian resorts from Vilnius and Tallinn. From mid-February, holiday destinations program has also been supplemented with holiday offers to the United Arab Emirates. February results are modest compared to the corresponding period last year, but the fact that we have started 2021 holiday season with planned flight programs and not separate flights, and have increase planned activity volumes in March give optimism about the accelerating holiday season”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.