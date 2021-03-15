 

Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2021

15.03.2021, 17:27  |  55   |   |   

In February, “Novaturas” Group resumed flights from Lithuania and Estonia to Tenerife and Egypt. Group revenue in February amounted to EUR 1.5 million and was 86% lower than the same time last year. During February, the Company served 2.5 thousand customers – 81% less than in the corresponding period last year.

"In February we have opened 2021 holiday season with flights to Tenerife. The first flight was resumed on the 5th of February from Lithuania, and a couple of weeks later planes from Estonia also departed to the resorts of Tenerife. From the 13th of February, after almost a year break, we have resumed the scheduled flights to the most popular winter holiday destination - Egypt. Estonian travelers were the first from all the Baltics to land in Egyptian resorts on the 13th of February, and from the 20th of February Lithuanian travelers joined them. We have started with a program of two flights a week from Lithuania and Estonia, and in March, after assessing the demand, we added additional flight chains to Egyptian resorts from Vilnius and Tallinn. From mid-February, holiday destinations program has also been supplemented with holiday offers to the United Arab Emirates. February results are modest compared to the corresponding period last year, but the fact that we have started 2021 holiday season with planned flight programs and not separate flights, and have increase planned activity volumes in March give optimism about the accelerating holiday season”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.

In March, the Company announced the resumption of flights to another very popular destination - Turkey. The first plane will take off from Vilnius on the 1st of April – the earliest of all the Baltics. Flights from Tallinn are planned to start on the 3d of April, and from Riga – on the 21st of April. Depending on the period the largest number of flights is planned from Lithuania – up to 10 flights per week, four flights are planned from Latvia and five flights per week from Estonia. Winter holiday programs to Egyptian resorts and Tenerife will also continue in April. Flights to other popular summer destinations Greece and Bulgaria are planned to start in May.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426




Wertpapier


