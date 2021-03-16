 

NextGen Healthcare Announces Update to Credit Facility

16.03.2021   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that on March 12, 2021, it entered into a $300 million second amended and restated revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of the West, as co-syndication agents, and certain other agents and lenders. This amended facility matures on March 12, 2026, and replaces NextGen Healthcare’s prior $300 million facility. This amended facility includes a $150 million “accordion” feature, which could accommodate borrowing up to $450 million in the aggregate.

“We are pleased to enter into this amended credit facility which provides us with increased financial flexibility for the next five years through additional borrowing capability at more favorable terms compared to our previous facility,” said Jamie Arnold, chief financial officer for NextGen Healthcare.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
NextGen Orthopedic Suite Chosen by Spectrum Healthcare
25.02.21
NextGen Healthcare to Host Virtual Investor Event

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
18
NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten