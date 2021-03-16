 

Aquarion Water Company Taps Progress to Deliver Exceptional Digital Experience

With Progress Sitefinity, New England utility modernizes web presence and consolidates 65% of its content, making it easier for customers to find information quickly

BEDFORD, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Aquarion Water Company, the largest private water company in New England and wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource, has modernized its web presence using Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP). With Progress Sitefinity DXP, Aquarion’s small marketing and communications team can easily deliver compelling, multichannel user experiences.

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 700,000 people in 57 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Based in Bridgeport, CT, it has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Aquarion's website was becoming technologically obsolete and lacked mobile device support for its on-the-go customers. Aquarion decided to modernize its digital experience in response to how today’s customers interact with service companies.

Teaming with Progress partner and technology services and solutions company Chateaux, Aquarion set out to build a high-performing, mobile-friendly website that was easy to navigate and manage. The first step was finding a platform that delivered powerful digital experience capabilities that could support Aquarion’s goals. However, the platform still had to be approachable and intuitive.

“Sitefinity offered the autonomy our communications team was looking for, to edit content and create pages as needed,” said Jeff Glagowski, Manager of Digital Communications, Aquarion. “Its user-friendly interface makes it easy for a person with minimal training to just login and edit content.”

Working with Chateaux, Aquarion was able to easily merge volumes of content that once lived across region-specific site experiences for Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. With Sitefinity DXP, they were able to consolidate 65% of the content and deliver a wide array of customer-requested features in a cohesive, simple-to-navigate package for customers of all regions.

Due to its successes and the forward-looking nature of the project, the Aquarion and Chateaux teams were recognized by Progress for the website’s outstanding user experience and innovation, winning it the Progress Sitefinity 2020 Website of the Year Award in the Public Sector category.

“Utilities, like any industry that has direct contact with consumers, recognize that they need to deliver a satisfying and compelling customer experience. That’s why building the utility of the future starts by building upon the right technological foundation,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “With Sitefinity DXP, Aquarion can stay ahead of the curve and continue to deliver reliable digital experiences that provide everything its customers need.”

Sitefinity DXP makes it easy for marketers and developers to deliver compelling, efficient, multichannel user experiences. It provides critical DXP capabilities, including content management, personalization, cloud deployment and more and enables users to create successful online experiences that engage visitors with only a fraction of the time and resources. For more information, click here.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1-781-280-4000
pr@progress.com




Wertpapier


