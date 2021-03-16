DGAP-DD KION GROUP AG english
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Hasan
|Last name(s):
|Dandashly
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|KION GROUP AG
b) LEI
|5299005KY91C4C6U9H17
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|78.12 EUR
|5859 EUR
|78.4 EUR
|1568 EUR
|78.12 EUR
|156.24 EUR
|78.1 EUR
|2264.9 EUR
|78.44 EUR
|3451.36 EUR
|78.12 EUR
|1171.8 EUR
|78.3 EUR
|783 EUR
|78.62 EUR
|1651.02 EUR
|78.12 EUR
|781.2 EUR
|78.3 EUR
|704.7 EUR
|78.62 EUR
|8412.34 EUR
|78.12 EUR
|2031.12 EUR
|78.3 EUR
|4463.1 EUR
|78.64 EUR
|786.4 EUR
|78.12 EUR
|9608.76 EUR
|78.34 EUR
|5640.48 EUR
|78.7 EUR
|3541.5 EUR
|78.12 EUR
|11249.28 EUR
|78.34 EUR
|78.34 EUR
|78.34 EUR
|2820.24 EUR
|78.34 EUR
|1801.82 EUR
|78.34 EUR
|5327.12 EUR
|78.5 EUR
|4160.5 EUR
