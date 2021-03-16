 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2021 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hasan
Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
78.12 EUR 5859 EUR
78.4 EUR 1568 EUR
78.12 EUR 156.24 EUR
78.1 EUR 2264.9 EUR
78.44 EUR 3451.36 EUR
78.12 EUR 1171.8 EUR
78.3 EUR 783 EUR
78.62 EUR 1651.02 EUR
78.12 EUR 781.2 EUR
78.3 EUR 704.7 EUR
78.62 EUR 8412.34 EUR
78.12 EUR 2031.12 EUR
78.3 EUR 4463.1 EUR
78.64 EUR 786.4 EUR
78.12 EUR 9608.76 EUR
78.34 EUR 5640.48 EUR
78.7 EUR 3541.5 EUR
78.12 EUR 11249.28 EUR
78.34 EUR 78.34 EUR
78.34 EUR 2820.24 EUR
78.34 EUR 1801.82 EUR
78.34 EUR 5327.12 EUR
78.5 EUR 4160.5 EUR
