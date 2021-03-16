DGAP-DD KION GROUP AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 16.03.2021, 14:26 | 25 | 0 | 0 16.03.2021, 14:26 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.03.2021 / 14:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hasan Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 78.12 EUR 5859 EUR 78.4 EUR 1568 EUR 78.12 EUR 156.24 EUR 78.1 EUR 2264.9 EUR 78.44 EUR 3451.36 EUR 78.12 EUR 1171.8 EUR 78.3 EUR 783 EUR 78.62 EUR 1651.02 EUR 78.12 EUR 781.2 EUR 78.3 EUR 704.7 EUR 78.62 EUR 8412.34 EUR 78.12 EUR 2031.12 EUR 78.3 EUR 4463.1 EUR 78.64 EUR 786.4 EUR 78.12 EUR 9608.76 EUR 78.34 EUR 5640.48 EUR 78.7 EUR 3541.5 EUR 78.12 EUR 11249.28 EUR 78.34 EUR 78.34 EUR 78.34 EUR 2820.24 EUR 78.34 EUR 1801.82 EUR 78.34 EUR 5327.12 EUR 78.5 EUR 4160.5 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Kion Group Aktie





