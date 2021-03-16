 

Lisa Detanna Ranked to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

Lisa A. Detanna, AIF , MBA, WMSManaging Director & Senior Vice President, Investments with Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was recently named to Barron’s list of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. The prestigious 2021 list was published March 14 and draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

Lisa Detanna Ranked to Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors List (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is an absolute honor to be considered among the top financial advisors in my state,” Detanna said. “To be included among such an elite group is humbling.”

Barron’s, a financial outlet published by Dow Jones & Co., produced the listing of distinguished advisors after weighing criteria, such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.*

Lisa Detanna who manages more than $1.5 Billion in client assets, offers her clients Estate and Trust Review, Multi-Generational Wealth Planning, Financial and Retirement planning, Investment Management, Insurance Review and Protection of Assets, Concierge Services in a Multi Family setting.

*Source: Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, March 2021. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 5,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 58 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



