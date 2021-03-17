DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2020 Annual Report 17.03.2021 / 07:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, March 17, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for 2020. The preliminary financial data and the forecast of February 17, 2021 are confirmed in full.

The supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021, a stable dividend compared to the previous year of 0.52 Euro per share.

"Last year we were able to successfully manage the major challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time reached important strategic milestones. The unchanged high dividend proves our financial strength even in times of crisis and underscores that we are convinced of the future success of Elmos", says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

In the first quarter of 2021, Elmos still expects to generate sales of 76 million Euro (± 3 million Euro). The EBIT margin is expected at 14.5% (± 1.5 percentage points). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

The Elmos 2020 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here).

Overview of the financial figures

The preliminary financial figures from mid-February 2021 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in millions of Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):