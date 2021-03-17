 

DGAP-News Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2020 Annual Report

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2020 Annual Report

17.03.2021 / 07:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Proposed dividend of 0.52 Euro per share stable in spite of Corona crisis

Dortmund, March 17, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for 2020. The preliminary financial data and the forecast of February 17, 2021 are confirmed in full.

The supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021, a stable dividend compared to the previous year of 0.52 Euro per share.

"Last year we were able to successfully manage the major challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time reached important strategic milestones. The unchanged high dividend proves our financial strength even in times of crisis and underscores that we are convinced of the future success of Elmos", says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

In the first quarter of 2021, Elmos still expects to generate sales of 76 million Euro (± 3 million Euro). The EBIT margin is expected at 14.5% (± 1.5 percentage points). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

The Elmos 2020 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here).

Overview of the financial figures
The preliminary financial figures from mid-February 2021 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in millions of Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):

  2020 20191 Diff. Q4/20 Q4/191 Diff.
Sales 232.6 273.4 -14.9% 68.7 75.7 -9.3%
Gross profit 92.6 125.6 -26.3% 27.9 34.5 -19.1%
Gross margin in % 39.8% 45.9%   40.6% 45.6%  
Reasearch and development 47.7 40.7 17.3% 11.8 11.1 5.9%
Operating income 8.5 41.4 -79.3% 7.4 12.8 -42.4%
EBIT (reported) 8.7 29.8 -70.8% 8.9 -0.1 n/a
EBIT (before restructuring)2 8.7 40.9 -78.7% 8.9 11.0 -19.1%
EBIT margin (before restructuring)2 in % 3.7% 15.0%   13.0% 14.6%  
Consolidated net income after
