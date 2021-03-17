Jukka Leinonen to head Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster full-time

(Fornebu, 17 March 2021) Jukka Leinonen, the CEO of Telenor’s Finnish company DNA, is appointed Head of Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster full-time from autumn 2021. He continues as Executive Vice President and a member of Telenor Group’s Executive Management, reporting to Sigve Brekke, the President & CEO of Taelenor Group.﻿

Leinonen, who currently holds the role as Head of the Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster part-time, will continue in his roles as chair of Telenor Sweden, Telenor Denmark, and Telenor Connexion. The search for a new CEO of DNA starts immediately. Once the new CEO of DNA commences, Leinonen will take on the position as chair of DNA.