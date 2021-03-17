 

Global Partners LP Announces Public Offering of Series B Preferred Units

17.03.2021, 14:11  |  42   |   |   

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) (“Global” or the “Partnership”) today announced that it has commenced a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit (the “Series B Preferred Units”). Global also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional Series B Preferred Units. Global expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce indebtedness under its credit agreement. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Series B Preferred Units will be offered and sold pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to this offering can be obtained from:

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated
 Attention: Syndicate Department
One South Street, 15th Floor
Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Email: syndprospectus@stifel.com
Telephone: (855) 300-7136

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
 Attention: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, New York 10014
Telephone: (866) 718-1649
Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com

You can also obtain these documents for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada.

Wertpapier


