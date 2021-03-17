DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG reports new leasing success for GERLINGEN WORK 70 % of the total area leased



Munich/Stuttgart, 09./17.03.2021: The nationwide project developer GIEAG Immobilien AG (GIEAG) has reported a further long-term lease of more than 1,200 sqm of commercial areas space on the ground floor of an office complex that is approaching final completion. It was possible to acquire a renowned company from the fitness sector as the long-term tenant; it intends to us the leased areas as office space, a fitness room and for the operation of a professional EMS studio, including individual personal training.



"Approx. 70 % of the total area has now been leased in the long term shortly before completion of the second construction phase and readiness for occupation," says Jürgen Gerst, the managing director of the project developer. "There is still a very attractive commercial unit with ca. 350 sqm free on the ground floor; in addition there are still some vacant areas available which range in size from ca. 200 sqm to ca. 2,150 sqm," adds Gerst.



Thomas Männel, a board member at GIEAG, comments: "As an experienced project developer it is very important to us that not only the property itself but also the range of offerings in the building provides our tenants and their employees with added value. In addition to the outstanding gastronomy provided by our tenant Aramark, the presence of a professional fitness studio enhances the work-life balance for our tenants. Despite the current tense situation, we sense demand for the as yet unleased areas thanks to the excellent location of the building, its attractiveness and its renowned tenants."





About GIEAG Immobilien AG:

GIEAG is a family-run, Munich-based public limited real estate company. Shares in GIEAG Immobilien AG are traded on the Munich Stock Exchange. Combining three asset classes -- office, residential, and logistics - and two service areas - development and portfolio management - the company brings to market a range of uniquely stable investment opportunities. GIEAG's team of experts stands as a guarantor for innovative and forward-looking real estate investment concepts.



Over the past 20 years, GIEAG Immobilien AG has developed and optimised a substantial number of properties with floor areas of up to 145,000 square metres in projects involving individual investment of between EUR 15 million and EUR 150 million. Partnership, transaction security, consistency and agility are the guiding principles by which GIEAG Immobilien AG achieves its long-term goals of increasing shareholder value.

