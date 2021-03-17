 

Hop-on Goes Current on OTC Markets and Seeks Stock Dividend to its Shareholders

Temecula, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --HOP-ON, INC. (OTC:HPNN) announced that the Company has met the requirements of becoming Pink Sheets Current. 

The Company is in the process of finalizing a declaration date of a stock dividend, the size of the dividend, the record date, and the payment date to combat the Market Makers shorting the Company’s stock for its loyal shareholders.  

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, “Out of the 690,896,626 traded yesterday, the Market Makers shorted over 53% (366,867,750). That is a lot of stock. Hop-on is known for innovation and creating new technologies and bringing them to market. We are being attacked by Market Makers shorting our OTC Company.  In the last 10 trading days, they have shorted approximately over a 1.5 billion shares. For more information on the short position: https://www.otcshortreport.com/company/HPNN.”

Peter Michaels also stated, “One advantage of trading on the Pink Sheets is that stocks are inexpensive per share, which means even penny moves can bring an investor a good return because of the higher volatility levels.” 

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a manufacturer of electronics over the last 20 years, focused on capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. DigitalAge.com is the Company’s upcoming decentralized social media platform focused on data portability and free speech, embedded with patent pending rights and royalty management technologies to protect visual content across social platforms and devices.  

Contact

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com 

+1-949-756-9008 

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements:  https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.




