 

LaCroix’s New Summer Flavors are . . . beyond taste!! Unique Naturally-Essenced Varieties Launch at Major Retailers

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) announces a trio of new naturally-essenced flavors of LaCroix getting ready to ‘burn down’ store shelves.

Lacroix . . . beyond taste!! (Photo: Business Wire)

LaCroix’s innovative new trio of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paolo deliver refreshment and pleasure . . . beyond taste!!

  • Beach Plum excites the imagination and incites dreams of summer with the delectable coolness of the luscious fruit native to the east coast of the U.S.
  • The sweet twist of Black Razzberry makes taste buds sing with decadent, smooth and irresistible fruit flavor.
  • Consumers will savor the sweet tropical delicacy and vibrant essence of Guava São Paolo - with taste that ‘satisfies your Constant Cravings!!’

Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paolo are launching at select retailers around the country and will be available nationwide this spring.

“Consumers responded overwhelming to the most recently introduced LaCroix flavors of LimonCello, Pastèque and Hi-Biscus. We anticipate the unique trio of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paolo will instantly capture the hearts and palates of LaCroix fans,” said a company spokesperson.

“LaCroix is committed to bring joy and good health to America through creative innovation. We aspire to delight our loyal consumers with unique and delicious taste and beautiful packaging – along with a boost of faith, trust and authenticity,” the spokesperson concluded.

LaCroix . . . beyond taste!!



11.03.21
National Beverage Corp. Continues Its Healthy Performance; Reports Best Ever Winter Quarter

30.01.21
