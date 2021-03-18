 

Shareholders at BB Biotech AG's AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.60 per share

DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
18.03.2021
Media Release as of March 18, 2021

Media Release as of March 18, 2021

All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today. In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, since shareholders were not allowed to attend the meeting in person.

Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 3.60 per share. Payment will be made on March 24, 2021, the record date is March 23, 2021 and the ex-dividend date is March 22, 2021.

Shareholders elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman, Dr. Clive Meanwell, Dr. Susan Galbraith, Prof. Dr. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and Dr. Thomas von Planta to another one-year term of office.
 

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9001 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.


