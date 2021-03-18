Franklin Covey to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results will take place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Interested persons can participate by dialing (800) 708-4540 (International participants may dial 847-619-6397), access code: 50128873. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k99v65z2.