 

Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 22:00  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebecf, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF/OTC: BFARF) will release its 2020 annual results on Thursday March 25, 2021 prior to market open. The Company’s senior management will be hosting a webcast presentation at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on March 25, 2021 to discuss Bitfarms’ financial and operating results.

To view the webcast presentation, please register using the following link:
   
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DEB9E64C-E583-46A9-B ...

The financial results and presentation will also be available on the Company’s website which can be accessed at www.bitfarms.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

About Bitfarms Ltd. Founded in 2017 Bitfarms is one of the one of the largest, oldest, and most cost-effective public bitcoin mining operations in the world. Bitfarms run vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, data analytics and engineers to deliver high performance and uptime of operations.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. Bitfarms is currently listed as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Quebec. Each facility is 100% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/
https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io
https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Investor and Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Mauro Ferrara  CORE IR
Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Tristan Traywick
Bitfarms Ltd.  Managing Director
+1.514.691-6228 +1.516.222-2560
MFerrara@bitfarms.com  tt@coreir.com 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebecf, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF/OTC: BFARF) will release its 2020 annual results on Thursday March 25, 2021 prior to market open. The Company’s senior …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
GROSSE ANGST der BANKEN...: MEGA-TREND Digitalisierung! Diese Aktie wird den Finanzsektor dramatisch verändern!
12.03.21
Bitfarms Ltd. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services
03.03.21
DIGITALISIERUNG kommt...: NEUER MEGATREND revolutioniert die Finanzbranche! Profitieren Sie jetzt vom DEFI-Boom! Eine Aktie reicht dafür
02.03.21
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by over 5.0 EH and named to TSXV’s Top 50 Listing
23.02.21
Bitfarms Announces Operating Hash Rate of 1.18 EH/s And Full Repayment of Its Term Debt
18.02.21
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From MicroBT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:53 Uhr
1.433
Der nächste Krypto-Mining-Tenbagger: BITFARMS
20.01.21
4
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Inve