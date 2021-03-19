 

DGAP-News Baader Bank on growth path

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.03.2021, 07:28  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Baader Bank on growth path

19.03.2021 / 07:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Baader Bank on growth path

Baader Bank delivers extraordinary group results for 2020: Earnings before tax came to EUR 56.0 million (previous year: EUR 68,000), while total revenue increases to EUR 212.7 million (previous year: EUR 104.3 million) and the Group's operating result was EUR 81.5 million (previous year: EUR -8.0 million). The main factors contributing to this result are a very high trading income, higher commission income and largely positive contributions from the Group's subsidiaries.

Continued high trading volume on the stock exchanges and more than twice as many accounts and custody accounts

The course of Baader Bank's business in 2020 was characterised by both a very high trading volume on the stock exchanges and trading platforms and by the structural and sustainable development of its business lines. In particular, the integrated business model developed by Baader Bank, with securities trading and account/custody account management all in one place, coincided with the emerging stock exchange culture in Germany. In November 2020, Baader Bank reached the milestone of 100,000 custody account clients, meaning that it can now take on a pioneering role and thereby give the Group a further surge in growth.

At a Group level, the previous year's trading income rose significantly by more than 250% to EUR 168.2 million (previous year: EUR 46.1 million). Commission income also increased, including in the Multi Asset Brokerage and Research business lines. The Account and Custody business with asset managers continued to develop very well and these developments worked to underpin the development of the commission income. Higher trading volumes bring with them higher commission expenses, meaning that net commission income for 2020 decreased slightly by 4% to EUR 31.0 million (previous year: EUR 32.1 million).

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Baader Bank on growth path DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Baader Bank on growth path 19.03.2021 / 07:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Baader Bank on growth path Baader Bank delivers extraordinary group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender und weiteres Aufsichtsratsmitglied legen Amt ...
exceet Group SCA: Financial Results 2020_Media Release
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto announces European Approval for 25 Minute COVID-19 PCR Test
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: : Investment portfolio remains very successful
DGAP-News: Lindis Blood Care Initiates Multicenter Clinical EU Certification Study REMOVE with CATUVAB(R) to ...
VW läutet mit sechs Gigafactories das Elektro-Zeitalter ein. BP (ISIN: GB0007980591 | WKN: 850517
DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH: Douglas GmbH Announces Offering of €1,000 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ...
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baader Bank auf Wachstumskurs (deutsch)
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baader Bank auf Wachstumskurs
16.03.21
DGAP-News: Baader Bank erhöht Beteiligung an AlphaValue (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-News: Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue
16.03.21
DGAP-News: Baader Bank erhöht Beteiligung an AlphaValue
24.02.21
Heibel-Ticker Onboarding Leserfragen Teil 4
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
17.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
17.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:07 Uhr
7.626
warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?