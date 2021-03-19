 

DGAP-News VIB Vermögen AG: VIB with successful prolongation of three rental contracts with a total of around 62,000 square meters

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB with successful prolongation of three rental contracts with a total of around 62,000 square meters

Corporate News

VIB with successful prolongation of three rental contracts with a total of around 62,000 square meters

Neuburg/Danube, March 19, 2021 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial real estate, has extended leases for its properties in Baunatal, Haiming and Regensburg totalling 62,000 square metres.

The lease for the logistics facility in Haiming with a lettable area of around 38,500 square metres was extended by another ten years with the existing tenant, a medium-sized logistics company.

The logistics property in Baunatal with a lettable hall and office area of around 11,400 square metres was let to a logistics company for five and a half years from 1 March 2021.

In Regensburg, the lease of a logistics hall with a lettable area of around 12,250 square metres was also extended by 18 months with the existing tenant.

"We are very pleased that our marketing efforts have been successful despite the difficult environment caused by Corona, and that both contract extensions and new leases have been successfully concluded," said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.


Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG

The VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the management of commercial real estate portfolios, which has been operating successfully for 25 years now. The focus is on properties in the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong Southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "Develop-or-Buy-and-Hold" strategy: On the one hand, VIB acquires properties that have already been let, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to permanently incorporate them into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. In addition, VIB holds interests in companies with real estate assets.


Wertpapier


