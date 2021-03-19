 

First American Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in Texas for Fourth Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Great Place to Work has recognized First American as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognized as a premier Texas employer.

“The competition for talented people in Texas’ growing market is strong, so the recognition as a premier employer in the state reflects how important we consider providing a superior workplace experience. Yet, it’s our people and their actions every day that are the most responsible for the workplace experience at First American,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Their integrity, teamwork and commitment to their colleagues, customers and communities are what fuels First American’s reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

To prepare the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas list, Great Place to Work gathered and analyzed confidential survey responses from more than 73,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across Texas. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “These companies stand out because they are built on foundations of trust. Their leaders can expect excellent business results because their great employee experience is one of the best in the state. And not just for the C-suite, but for every demographic and every level of the organization.”

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces for Women, and list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

The Best Workplaces in Texas is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work based on employee survey feedback. To see the complete list of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas, click here.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Ranked Among the Best Workplaces in Texas for Fourth Year in a Row First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Great Place to Work has recognized First American as one of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Rising Rates Unlikely to Dampen Spring Home-Buying Season, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
12:00 Uhr
HousingWire Recognizes First American Docutech For Innovations in eClosing and Document Solutions with HWTech100 Award
17.03.21
First American Data & Analytics Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Both Mortgage and Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine
10.03.21
First American Data & Analytics Data Now Available on Snowflake Data Marketplace
27.02.21
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of First American Financial Corp. - FAF
23.02.21
House Prices Are Rising Fast, but Many Housing Markets Remain Undervalued, According to First American Real House Price Index
18.02.21
Housing Market Potential Poised for Growth, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
17.02.21
First American Mortgage Solutions and BackInTheBlack Integrate Loss Mitigation Products With Strategic Workflow Automation