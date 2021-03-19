McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG

La Motte-Fanjas, March 19, 2021 – 5:45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG with a study entitled “Huge growth ahead”.

In order to broaden its coverage of growth stocks dedicated to the energy transition, BERENBERG has decided to initiate the coverage of the McPhy stock.