 

McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG

La Motte-Fanjas, March 19, 2021 – 5:45 pm CET McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG with a study entitled “Huge growth ahead”.

In order to broaden its coverage of growth stocks dedicated to the energy transition, BERENBERG has decided to initiate the coverage of the McPhy stock.

The McPhy stock is also covered by the brokerage firms:

  • Gilbert Dupont / Société Générale Group;
  • Portzamparc / BNP Paribas Group;
  • Bryan Garnier; and
  • Kepler Cheuvreux.

Next financial communication:

  • 2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 after close of market.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com

McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 


         

Attachment


Wertpapier


