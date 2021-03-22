 

Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its operations ranked among the leading companies worldwide in Equileap’s Top 100 Gender Equality Global Ranking. Highlights include Teleperformance ranking 32 in the world among all 3,500 companies evaluated. Equileap’s comprehensive audit includes an assessment of 19 gender equality criteria including gender balance across the workforce, the gender pay gap, paid parental leave and anti-sexual harassment policies.

With a top global priority to achieve a universal employer-of-choice status by creating an exceptional work environment for the professional growth of over 380,000 employees around the world, as of the close of 2020, Teleperformance was certified as an outstanding employer in 28 countries by independent experts such as Great Place to Work and/or Best Place to Work. This represents 87% of its entire worldwide workforce.

In addition to the Equileap global ranking, Teleperformance has also recently earned a special designation as a Great Place to Work for Women for overall inclusion and diversity in multiple countries, notably including China. Other special recognition for diversity at Teleperformance includes its recent ranking by the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM). This prestigious organization has independently recognized Teleperformance in India as one of the Best Companies for Women in the entire country for its excellence in gender equality practices.

A focal point of Teleperformance’s advancement of gender equality is TP Women, a global employee empowerment network launched in 2019, that addresses women’s issues in the workplace and helps drive positive change. TP Women aims to improve the promotion of female staff to senior positions, to develop a network of women and men as educators and advocates toward workplace equality and to encourage a gender-sensitive management culture.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Month, Teleperformance’s high ranking in Equileap’s global report is a significant milestone recognizing the company’s continuing role and commitment for championing diversity in the fight for gender equality around the world.

Karine Jan, Chief Operating Officer CEMEA, said about being a woman at Teleperformance: “I am very proud to be a woman in Teleperformance and what I like is the diversity. I have a team full of men, women, different cultures and different nationalities. The advice I usually give to women in Teleperformance is to believe in what they do, to think differently, to continue to think differently and to work as a team.”

