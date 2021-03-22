Monaker Group Launches NextTrip Journeys and Nexttripcruise.com

“The NextTrip Journeys brand is the evolution of where we wanted to go with consumer travel at Monaker Group,” said Tim Sikora, CIO and COO. “We’ve expanded to offer cruises, recognizing the pent-up demand for consumers interested in booking luxury and exotic sailings once cruising resumes. Our Personal Journeys Consultants can turn any cruise product into an extraordinary experience.”

WESTON, FL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company, today announced the launch of NextTrip Journeys, its consumer travel division, and as part of it with the launch of www.nexttripcruise.com – an online cruise portal where guests can book directly, find inspiring cruise itineraries and work with the company’s Personal Journeys Consultants to create a customized vacation. This launch brings with it the transformation of Maupintour into NextTrip Journeys.

“Maupintour was founded on a principle of innovation, transformation, and superior service. Throughout 2020, we focused on innovating Maupintour beyond land tours to include vacation home rentals, and now cruise. It’s a natural transformation of the brand to reflect the broader offerings,” continued Sikora. “We will continue to embrace Tom Maupin’s guiding principles, created 70 years ago when he founded Maupintour, to provide our guests with innovative vacation experiences. Through our Personal Journeys Consultants, we can craft extraordinary cruise or land experiences tailored to their unique desires and needs.”

Further innovation of the NextTrip Journeys brand in 2021 will include the addition of Luxury travel in late second quarter that will cater to clientele seeking private air, yacht charters and private island adventures.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is an innovative technology-driven company with plans to build a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 29, 2020 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact:

Monaker Group

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel (954) 888-9779

Email: rmarshall@monakergroup.com