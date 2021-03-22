 

Monaker Group Launches NextTrip Journeys and Nexttripcruise.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

WESTON, FL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireMonaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company, today announced the launch of NextTrip Journeys, its consumer travel division, and as part of it with the launch of www.nexttripcruise.com – an online cruise portal where guests can book directly, find inspiring cruise itineraries and work with the company’s Personal Journeys Consultants to create a customized vacation. This launch brings with it the transformation of Maupintour into NextTrip Journeys.

“The NextTrip Journeys brand is the evolution of where we wanted to go with consumer travel at Monaker Group,” said Tim Sikora, CIO and COO. “We’ve expanded to offer cruises, recognizing the pent-up demand for consumers interested in booking luxury and exotic sailings once cruising resumes. Our Personal Journeys Consultants can turn any cruise product into an extraordinary experience.”

Maupintour was founded on a principle of innovation, transformation, and superior service.  Throughout 2020, we focused on innovating Maupintour beyond land tours to include vacation home rentals, and now cruise. It’s a natural transformation of the brand to reflect the broader offerings,” continued Sikora. “We will continue to embrace Tom Maupin’s guiding principles, created 70 years ago when he founded Maupintour, to provide our guests with innovative vacation experiences. Through our Personal Journeys Consultants, we can craft extraordinary cruise or land experiences tailored to their unique desires and needs.”

Further innovation of the NextTrip Journeys brand in 2021 will include the addition of Luxury travel in late second quarter that will cater to clientele seeking private air, yacht charters and private island adventures.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is an innovative technology-driven company with plans to build a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release.  All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 29, 2020 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact:
Monaker Group
Richard Marshall
Director of Corporate Development
Tel (954) 888-9779
Email: rmarshall@monakergroup.com


Monaker Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monaker Group Launches NextTrip Journeys and Nexttripcruise.com WESTON, FL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company, today announced the launch of NextTrip Journeys, its consumer travel division, and as part of it with the launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Monaker Group to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021