 

Impact of Covid-19 Opening Restrictions on Carmila's Operations in France, Spain, and Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 18:37  |  53   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The latest government decisions taken in the fight against Covid-19 have led to closures and trading restrictions in the three countries in which Carmila (Paris:CARM) operates, namely France, Spain and Italy.

The following measures are applicable to Carmila's 215 sites:

  • In France:

On 19 March 2021, the government ordered additional local restrictions in 16 departments, with only shops deemed "essential" (as listed by the decree) authorised to open.

These fresh measures come on top of the nationwide closure of shopping centres in excess of 20,000 sq.m, and in some departments, those larger than 10,000 sq.m.

As at the date of this press release:

  • 40 shopping centres larger than 20,000 sq.m. have been closed since 1 February 2021;
  • 25 shopping centres larger than 10,000 sq.m. have been closed since 6 March 2021;
  • 14 shopping centres have been restricted to opening for essential businesses only since 20 March 2021;
  • 50 Carmila shopping centres1 remain open, with the exception of seated food service and leisure facilities.
  • In Spain: all shopping centres are open.
  • In Italy:
    • 7 out of 8 shopping centres have been open for essential shops only since 15 March 2021;
    • All shopping centres in Italy have been closed at the weekend since 24 October 2020.

In the Group’s three countries, a total of 86 shopping centres are closed or restricted to essential businesses only. To date, closed shops in these shopping centres represent 51.6% of Carmila’s total gross rents.

Carmila continues to strictly apply the health measures in force across all of its shopping centres, notably by monitoring visitor numbers in real time so as to remain within the applicable limits at all times.

INVESTOR AGENDA

22 April 2021 (after trading): First-quarter 2021 Financial Information

18 May 2021 (9:30 am Paris time): Annual General Meeting

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.1 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017. Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

1 The full list of open and closed shopping centres is available at https://www.carmila.com/liste-des-centres-ouverts-et-fermes/

Visit our website www.carmila.com
 https://www.linkedin.com/company/carmila/
https://twitter.com/CarmilaFrance

Carmila SAS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impact of Covid-19 Opening Restrictions on Carmila's Operations in France, Spain, and Italy Regulatory News: The latest government decisions taken in the fight against Covid-19 have led to closures and trading restrictions in the three countries in which Carmila (Paris:CARM) operates, namely France, Spain and Italy. The following measures …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Approval of IND Application in China for Vicineum
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers