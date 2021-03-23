 

Hexagon Purus AS Annual Report 2020

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus AS approved the company’s Annual Report 2020 on 22 March 2021.

Please find the Annual Report 2020 attached. The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

Contacts:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus AS

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


