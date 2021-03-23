 

FUV BREAKING ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Arcimoto, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – FUV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) resulting from allegations that Arcimoto may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Arcimoto securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2064.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 23, 2021, Bonitas Research published a short-seller report on Arcimoto. In the report, Bonitas alleges that Arcimoto fabricated pre-orders to generate fake demand, only delivered on 19 of the 422 alleged pre-orders since 2018, sold a 13 of the 19 pre-orders to an undisclosed related party, and failed to notify customers that Arcimoto filed a total production recall notice with the United States Government’s federal agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Arcimoto’s shares dropped by $1.10, or approximately 6.56%, from closing at $16.77 on March 22, 2021 to close at $15.67 on March 23, 2021.

