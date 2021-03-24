Borregaard ASA Annual Report 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.03.2021, 07:55 | 43 | 0 |
Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2020, which also includes the Sustainability Report, is published today.
To order a printed copy, please go to www.borregaard.com. A pdf-version is attached.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 24 March 2021
Borregaard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Contacts:
Contacts:
Tone Horvei Bredal, Communications Director, +47 924 67 711
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0