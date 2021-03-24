PGS ASA Annual Report 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.03.2021, 14:00 | 9 | 0 |
PGS annual report 2020 can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com.
For details, contact:
PGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0