 

BOK Financial names new executive director for TransFund division

TULSA, Okla., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF), announced today that Michael D. Kelly has been named the successor to retiring Brian Bourgeois and will assume the role of executive director of TransFund. Beginning with the installation of the first off-premise ATM in the state of Oklahoma in 1975, TransFund is now one of the top EFT/ATM networks in the U.S., offering card processing and merchant services to financial institutions and merchants of all sizes.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Michael since he joined TransFund in 2014,” said Brian Bourgeois, executive vice president and director, TransFund. “He is a visionary leader who excels at developing collaborative relationships and creative problem solving. I am confident TransFund will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Kelly will become executive director of TransFund, a division of BOK Financial Corporation, as of July 1 of this year. Bourgeois will serve as chairman for TransFund until his retirement on Sept. 30, 2021, after almost 40 years with the company.

“We are so grateful to Brian for his expert leadership, delivering strong and sustained results, but most importantly for the TransFund culture he leaves as a legacy,” said Stacy Kymes, chief operating officer for BOK Financial. “The division has thrived under his leadership, and I am confident that Mike will continue to lead TransFund to even greater success.”

Kelly, who has 25 years of financial services experience, most recently served as senior vice president for TransFund Participant Services. Prior to joining TransFund, Kelly held various roles of increasing responsibility with Discover Financial Services, MasterCard and American Express. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in supply chain management from Arizona State University. He currently serves as the development chair for the board of directors for Youth Services of Tulsa.

About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

