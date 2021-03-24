 

Guerbet 2020 annual results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 17:45  |  34   |   |   


2020 annual results

  • Revenue in line with forecasts despite the health crisis:
    • -12.8% at current exchange rates at €712.3 million
    • -10.0% at constant exchange rates (CER)(1) 
  • Resilient EBITDA(2) margin at 14.1% 
  • Proposed dividend maintained at €0.70/share
  • Higher free cash flow at €40 million with significant working capital improvement
  • Reduction of net debt to €257 million
  • Confirmation of the strategic roadmap in 2021:
    • Strong growth in Interventional Imaging and delivery systems
    • Reinforcement of the Group’s positions in the APAC region
    • Finalization of clinical studies and continuation of industrial investments for Gadopiclenol
    • Continued investments in Artificial Intelligence
  • A favorable financial outlook:
    • Revenue expected to increase in 2021 despite an ongoing health crisis
    • Extension of 50% of the cost reduction implemented in 2020

Villepinte, March 24, 2021– Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its consolidated annual results for 2020.

On March 24, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The audit procedures have been completed, and the statutory auditors’ report is being prepared.

Revenue in line with forecasts despite a health crisis

The postponement of certain examinations and non-essential radiological procedures had a significant impact on activity, resulting in a contraction of the market. In this difficult environment, the Group has managed to maintain its market share by continuing to serve its customers to preserve patient health.

As of December 31, 2020, reported revenue was €712.3 million, down 12.8% from December 31, 2019, including a substantial negative forex impact of €23.1 million. Revenue at constant exchange rates (CER) was down 10.0%, as the Group expected.

Diagnostic Imaging revenue was down 11.4% at CER. It totaled €615.2 million compared with €719.4 million at December 31, 2019, down 14.5% at current exchange rates.

  • MRI sales decreased 15.3% at CER and 17.2% at current exchange rates to €227.6 million. This decline was due to a negative volume effect directly related to the health crisis and, to a lesser extent, an adverse price effect in Europe related to the generic form of Dotarem.
  • X-ray revenue was down 8.8% at CER. It totaled €385.3 million at current exchange rates, down 12.6% from 2019, with Xenetix showing good resistance throughout the year.

Interventional Imaging revenue was down 1.5% at CER (-2.7% at current exchange rates), still driven by Lipiodol sales up nearly 1% at CER. The segment’s revenue totaled €73.5 million at current exchange rates compared with €75.5 million in 2019.

Seite 1 von 5
Guerbet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guerbet 2020 annual results 2020 annual results Revenue in line with forecasts despite the health crisis: -12.8% at current exchange rates at €712.3 million-10.0% at constant exchange rates (CER)(1)  Resilient EBITDA(2) margin at 14.1% Proposed dividend maintained at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Bionano Genomics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Guerbet: Gadopiclenol - positive results for Phase III clinical trials