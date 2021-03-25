The Company expects that the acquisition will take place in the beginning of Q3 2021. The expected contract value is between USD 6 and 7 million, dependent on certain options for the customer.

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded a 3D CSEM contract in Southeast Asia. This is EMGS’s first CSEM data acquisition contract with this customer.

The survey will be acquired using the Atlantic Guardian following the multi-client acquisition in Mexico. This will necessitate a rescheduling of the previously announced prefunded Utsira High multi-client survey in Norway until early Q4 2021.







