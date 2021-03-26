 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Adval Tech defies difficult conditions and achieves a clearly positive annual result in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 07:00  |  64   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Adval Tech defies difficult conditions and achieves a clearly positive annual result in 2020

26-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2020 annual financial statements

Niederwangen, March 26, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - Under very difficult conditions, the Adval Tech Group has held up excellently in the coronavirus year 2020 and achieved an EBIT margin of 4.8% (previous year: 5.8%). It achieved total income1) of CHF 140.8 million (previous year: CHF 178.9 million, -21.3%), EBITDA2) of CHF 15.2 million (previous year: CHF 18.4 million, - 17.7%) and EBIT3) of CHF 6.7 million (previous year: CHF 10.3 million, -34.4%). Net profit for 2020 was CHF 4.3 million (previous year: CHF 8.7 million, -50.3%). The significant improvement at all levels in the second half of 2020 makes Adval Tech particularly confident.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a major blow to the automotive and automotive supply industries. And this at a time when they are undergoing a difficult transforma­tion process. Technical, social and economic developments have fundamentally af­fected demand and the buying behavior of market participants.

Adval Tech had set itself the following objectives for 2020: to maintain its financial room for maneuver, to complete the newly acquired projects in the required quality, within the agreed time and within the calculated costs, to maintain supply capacity and flexibility vis-à-vis customers, to win new orders from the automotive industry and to drive forward business with high-speed presses and components outside the automotive industry. Adval Tech met all these targets in this exceptional year.

Market development and market success
Despite a difficult environment, Adval Tech succeeded in acquiring new, promising orders also last year. In the metals sector, the cooperation with a leading European premium automotive manufacturer launched in spring 2018 was further expanded. In the year under review, Adval Tech received additional orders for structural components that are scheduled to go into production in 2022. At its sites in Germany and Hungary, for example, Adval Tech will produce metal parts for an electric sports car and an electric sedan from 2022.

Seite 1 von 5
Adval Tech Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Adval Tech defies difficult conditions and achieves a clearly positive annual result in 2020 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Adval Tech defies difficult conditions and achieves a clearly positive annual result in 2020 26-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
artnet AG: Artnet Intelligence Report analysiert den Kunstmarkt im Schatten der Pandemie
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG increases EBIT margin to 6.7 % in FY 2020 (previous year: 6.5 %)
artnet AG: Spring 2021 Artnet Intelligence Report: The Art Market in The Wake of The Pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Proves to be Reliable Regarding Challenges in ...
DGAP-News: BayWa defies the Corona crisis and grows significantly in 2020 - New record set in total operating ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adval Tech trotzt den schwierigen Bedingungen und erzielt ein deutlich positives Jahresresultat 2020 (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Adval Tech trotzt den schwierigen Bedingungen und erzielt ein deutlich positives Jahresresultat 2020