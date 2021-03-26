 
checkAd

National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Zoradi to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 14:24  |  20   |   |   

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (NCM Inc.), the managing member and owner of 48.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced today that Mark Zoradi, Chief Executive Officer of Cinemark Media Inc. (Cinemark), has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

He replaces NCM Inc. Director and Cinemark Chairman of the Board, Lee Roy Mitchell, who has stepped down from the NCM Inc. Board of Directors effective immediately to focus on personal ventures while continuing to serve as Executive Chairman of Cinemark as the industry begins its rebound from the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

“National CineMedia is extremely grateful for Lee Roy’s long commitment and dedication to our company as a founding member exhibition partner and consummate Director. His leadership, integrity, and service has had a profound impact on our company. Over the past six years, it has been an honor to work with him and serve alongside him on the Board,” said Tom Lesinski, CEO and Director of NCM Inc. “I look forward to continuing our long-standing and highly productive relationship with Cinemark while benefiting from Mark’s extensive experience on both the studio and exhibition side of the business. I have known and worked with Mark for nearly a decade and am excited by the contributions he will make to NCM and the Board, especially given his experiences in navigating the challenges associated with the pandemic.”

Mitchell had served as an NCM Inc. Director since the time of the Company’s initial public offering, and was designated to the Board of Directors by Cinemark pursuant to the Director Designation Agreement, dated as of February 13, 2007, between NCM Inc. and its founding members, American Multi-Cinema, Inc., Cinemark, and Regal CineMedia Holdings, LLC. As the Founder of Cinemark, Mitchell also currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Cinemark.

To fill Mitchell’s vacancy, Cinemark designated Mark Zoradi, pursuant to the Director Designation Agreement, and he was duly elected by NCM’s Board of Directors. Zoradi also currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Cinemark. Mr. Zoradi has not been appointed to serve on any committees of the board of directors at this time. Prior to joining Cinemark in August of 2015, Zoradi spent 30 years at The Walt Disney Company, most recently serving as the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Group. Prior to that, he served in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility with The Walt Disney Company, including as the General Manager of Buena Vista Television and President of Buena Vista International with responsibility for the international theatrical and home entertainment marketing and distribution of Disney, Touchstone and Pixar films. Zoradi also served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Dick Cook Studios from January 2011 until July 2014 and the Chief Operating Officer of Dreamworks Animation SKG, Inc., until January 2015.

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

DMA is a registered trademark of The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties.

National CineMedia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Zoradi to Its Board of Directors National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (NCM Inc.), the managing member and owner of 48.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced today that Mark Zoradi, Chief Executive Officer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
National CineMedia (NCM) and ATM.TV Unite to Connect With Movie Fans at HD Screens Atop FCTI ATMs Located in 7-Eleven Stores
08.03.21
National CineMedia, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
02.03.21
National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
24.02.21
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced