Carmila Successfully Issues €300 Million in 8-year Bonds With a Coupon of 1.625%, Optimising Its Debt Profile at Attractive Conditions Attractives

On 25 March 2021, Carmila (Paris:CARM) successfully placed €300 million worth of 8-year bonds maturing on 1 April 2029 and paying a coupon of 1.625%.

Carmila is using the proceeds to pay down a €300 million portion of its bank debt maturing in June 2024.

This operation is yet another demonstration of Carmila’s ability to access the debt markets at attractive conditions. It also reflects Carmila's dynamic debt management strategy of (i) optimising its bond maturities, (ii) limiting the surplus cash generated by the operation, and (iii) managing its borrowing costs.

INVESTOR AGENDA

22 April 2021 (after trading): First-quarter 2021 Financial Information
18 May 2021 (9:30 am Paris time): Annual General Meeting
28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results
29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.1 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017. Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

