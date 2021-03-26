 
New TryTAAT Campaign Has Garnered 5,000+ Sample Pack Requests From All Eligible U.S. States Since Wednesday

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 21:01  |  71   |   |   

Based on feedback from a consumer study conducted earlier this year, the Company launched a new advertisement campaign for TryTAAT, a landing page through which smokers aged 21+ in the United States can request a free sample pack of TAAT. When TryTAAT was first launched in November 2020, nearly one third of visitors submitted qualified sample requests, which far exceeded average conversion rates for landing pages. Over 5,000 new qualified requests have been submitted on TryTAAT since Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Company intends to continue this campaign as part of its overall strategy for encouraging product trials and cultivating brand awareness.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that using feedback collected from a recent consumer study about TAAT, the Company began a new online advertisement campaign on Wednesday targeted towards smokers aged 21+ in the United States with an objective of prompting requests for a complimentary pack of TAAT Original, Smooth, or Menthol on the TryTAAT landing page (http://trytaat.com). As of Friday, March 26, 2021, more than 5,000 new qualified sample requests have been received by the Company from users in all eligible1 U.S. states, with fulfillment of these requests set to begin during the week of Monday, March 29, 2021. In a press release dated November 6, 2020, the Company announced that it launched TryTAAT in advance of in-store availability of TAAT at tobacco points of sale in Ohio as a strategy to promote early-stage interest in the product among smokers aged 21+.

Between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 the Company has deployed several initiatives in relation to the launch of TAAT including in-house sales efforts, engaging a national sales agency that directly services more than 100,000 convenience stores in the United States, purchasing video advertisement slots on a network of several thousand gas pump displays across Ohio, and opening an e-commerce portal through which the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States can purchase TAAT online. The Company’s current objective is to prompt a high trial rate of TAAT products both to cultivate large-scale awareness and to gather feedback from smokers aged 21+ in various markets. In a recent video segment, TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella explained the three main strategic considerations behind launching the e-commerce portal alongside the existing channels through which TAAT can be procured, one of which is the ability to gather market research data to prioritize prospective markets for potential retail expansions in the future. This video segment can be viewed by clicking here.

