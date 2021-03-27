Dr. Markus Böning interim CEO of Swiss Steel Group until June 30, 2021

Lucerne, March 27, 2021 - As announced on March 23, 2021, Frank Koch will take up the position of CEO on July 1, 2021; Clemens Iller has decided to step down on March 31, 2021, as originally planned. Dr. Markus Boening, CFO, will hold the office of CEO ad interim until Frank Koch joins the company.

-END-

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.