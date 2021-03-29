 
Nathalie Noël has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of the Executive Committee of the V-ZUG Group

Nathalie Noël has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of the Executive Committee of the V-ZUG Group

Zug, 29 March 2021 - V-ZUG Group has appointed Nathalie Noël as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of the Executive Committee with a strong emphasis on digitalization.

As announced in January of this year, the Chief Marketing Officer will be responsible for the areas of product management, strategic distribution channel management and pricing, as well as marketing communications, and will continue to further pursue the associated digitalization topics.

Ms. Nathalie Noël will take up her position as CMO and member of the Executive Committee of the V-ZUG Group on 1 August 2021 at the latest. She brings along several years of management and specialist experience in global marketing in both B2B and B2C environments and has a convincing track record in building up digital marketing channels.

Nathalie Noël is currently Global Head of Marketing at Vitra International AG in Basel and is responsible for marketing communications, digital marketing and sales excellence. She previously worked as Marketing Director for the art book publisher TASCHEN in Cologne and as International Group Manager for L'Oréal Group (Division L'Oréal Luxe) in Paris. Nathalie Noël holds a Master's degree in marketing and communication and a Bachelor's degree in political science from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).

 

About the V-ZUG Group

V-ZUG is Switzerland's leading brand in household appliances and also markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and producing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 100 years and offers a comprehensive service in all markets as well. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,000 people.

The holding company V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index, SPI (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).

Key dates

29 April 2021 Annual general meeting
22 July 2021 Publication of the half-year report
15 March 2022 Publication of the annual report

Additional Information

Sandra Forster
Chief Human Resources Officer
Phone: + 41 58 767 60 03

Patrik Leisi
Head Legal & Compliance / Investor Relations
Phone: + 41 58 767 60 03 		 

Legal notes

The expectations expressed in this media release are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. V-ZUG Holding AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available at www.vzug.com/ch/en/privacystatement.


Disclaimer

