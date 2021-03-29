Nathalie Noël has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and member of the Executive Committee of the V-ZUG Group

As announced in January of this year, the Chief Marketing Officer will be responsible for the areas of product management, strategic distribution channel management and pricing, as well as marketing communications, and will continue to further pursue the associated digitalization topics.

Ms. Nathalie Noël will take up her position as CMO and member of the Executive Committee of the V-ZUG Group on 1 August 2021 at the latest. She brings along several years of management and specialist experience in global marketing in both B2B and B2C environments and has a convincing track record in building up digital marketing channels.

Nathalie Noël is currently Global Head of Marketing at Vitra International AG in Basel and is responsible for marketing communications, digital marketing and sales excellence. She previously worked as Marketing Director for the art book publisher TASCHEN in Cologne and as International Group Manager for L'Oréal Group (Division L'Oréal Luxe) in Paris. Nathalie Noël holds a Master's degree in marketing and communication and a Bachelor's degree in political science from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).