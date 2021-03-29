 
checkAd

Cal-Maine Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (thirteen weeks) and thirty-nine-week period ended February 27, 2021.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $359.1 million, a 3.9 percent increase compared to $345.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported net income of $13.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended February 27, 2021, net sales were $999.2 million, an 11.2 percent increase compared with $898.3 million for the prior-year period. The Company reported net income of $6.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended February 27, 2021, compared to a net loss of $42.1 million, or $0.87 per basic and diluted share, for the prior-year period.

Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with our results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which reflect strong retail demand for shell eggs as consumers have continued to purchase more eggs for preparing meals at home. While we saw modest improvement in the food service and hospitality business as COVID-19-related restrictions have gradually lifted in select parts of the country, this market segment has not returned to pre-pandemic demand levels. For the third quarter, total dozens sold were up 3.1 percent over the same period last year, reaching 279.7 million dozens sold. We are proud of our dedicated employees who have continued to work under extraordinary conditions to meet customer demand and support the nation’s food supply. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, and we remain vigilant in managing our operations in a safe manner. We are working to provide appropriate education and convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccines for our employees based on the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and subject to availability in the states where we operate.

“Our average sales price for shell eggs was $1.25 per dozen for the third quarter this fiscal year compared with $1.24 per dozen for the same period last year. Sales prices have increased since the end of the third fiscal quarter, although they are not expected to approach the high prices realized in the fourth quarter last fiscal year. Sales prices in the prior-year’s fourth quarter moved higher, primarily driven by the normal higher seasonal demand during the peak Easter season and the consumer shift to more meals prepared at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The total number of shell eggs produced for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was 3.3 percent less than the same period last year as reported by the United States Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’). Hen numbers reported by the USDA as of March 1, 2021, were 327.4 million, which represents 3.1 million fewer hens than a year ago. However, the USDA also reported that the hatch from October 2020 through February 2021 increased 2.6 percent as compared to the prior-year period, and eggs in incubators were up 20 percent in February over the same period last year, which may indicate an increased supply of hens in the future. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with an anticipated return in food service demand, these growing supply indicators could affect the overall balance of supply and demand for shell eggs and have an impact on market prices.

"We continued to see favorable demand in specialty egg sales. Eggs remain a very popular and inexpensive source of protein, and we strive to provide a favorable product mix of both conventional and specialty eggs for today’s health-conscious consumer. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, sales of specialty eggs totaled $145.2 million, accounting for 41.5 percent of our egg sales revenue, compared with $125.0 million, or 37.2 percent of egg sales revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The higher specialty egg revenue reflects a 16.2 percent increase in specialty dozens sold in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year.

"Our goal remains to match our production with the needs of our customers, especially as we prepare for the expected future demand for cage-free eggs. As additional states consider legislation for cage-free requirements, and assuming companies meet their previously stated goals to offer cage-free eggs, the USDA projects that over 70 percent of the U.S. laying flock will need to be in cage-free production by 2026. Since 2008, we have invested $418 million in facilities, equipment, and related operations to expand our cage-free production. We have a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and access to capital to continue to make the necessary investments in our operations, and we remain focused on having sufficient capacity to meet the needs of our customers with the same exceptional service that is a hallmark of Cal-Maine Foods.

“Our operations performed well during the third quarter, despite the disruptions from the severe winter weather that affected operations across a significant portion of our footprint in mid-February. Our managers and employees in these locations did an outstanding job in preparing for the storm and managing through challenging conditions with sufficient feed and generator power to continue production with minimal disruptions. We experienced some short-term delays in distribution as many of our customers in these areas were temporarily closed, but we were able to quickly resume normal delivery schedules.

“For the third quarter, operating loss was $493 thousand compared with operating income of $5.2 million for the same period a year ago. Farm production costs per dozen produced for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were up 7.0 percent, or $0.051 per dozen, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher feed costs, which started trending higher midway through the second quarter of fiscal 2021. For the third quarter, the average Chicago Board of Trade (‘CBOT’) daily market price was $4.97 per bushel for corn and $422.61 per ton for soybean meal, representing an increase of 29.9 percent and 42.4 percent, respectively, compared to the daily average CBOT prices for the same period last year. As feed ingredient prices rose through the second and third quarters of fiscal 2021, we benefited from our normal operating practices of filling our storage bins at harvest and locking in the basis portion of our grain purchases several months in advance to help ensure availability of feed ingredients. Most of this benefit has been realized in our second and third fiscal quarters, however, during our fourth fiscal quarter we will be exposed more directly to price movements in the feed ingredient market. We expect to see continued price volatility for the remainder of fiscal 2021 as increased export demand for both soybeans and corn is placing pressure on domestic supplies and carryout inventories are projected to be lower. Additionally, the ongoing uncertainties and supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 outbreak, weather fluctuations and geopolitical issues will continue to affect market prices for our primary feed ingredients.

“We are pleased with our ability to execute our growth strategy and respond to the challenges and opportunities in a dynamic market. Importantly, our improved financial results through the third quarter of fiscal 2021 allowed us to resume payment of our quarterly cash dividend. While we are still facing an uncertain environment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continued volatility in feed grain prices, and changes in customer and consumer demand, we look forward to the opportunities ahead for the remainder of fiscal 2021. We believe retail consumer demand for eggs will remain strong; however, it is difficult to predict when restaurants and food service operators will return to pre-pandemic business schedules, and how retail demand will be affected. Regardless of market conditions, we are focused on managing our operations in an efficient and sustainable manner that ensures the safety of our employees. We will continue to make the strategic investments to support our future growth, and we are well positioned with sufficient capital to expand our own capacity or consider potential acquisitions. Above all, we are focused on meeting the demands of our customers and delivering value to our shareholders,” added Baker.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Cal-Maine Foods will pay a cash dividend of approximately $0.034 per share to holders of its common and Class A common stock. Pursuant to Cal-Maine Foods’ variable dividend policy, for each quarter for which the Company reports net income, the Company pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. Following a quarter for which the Company does not report net income, the Company will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until the Company is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid. The amount paid could vary based on the number of outstanding shares on the record date. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021, to holders of record on April 28, 2021.

Selected operating statistics for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the prior-year period are shown below:

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

39 Weeks Ended

 

February 27,

2021

 

February 29,

2020

 

February 27,

2021

 

February 29,

2020

Dozen Eggs Sold (000)

 

279,715

 

 

 

271,277

 

 

 

817,360

 

 

 

786,727

 

Dozen Eggs Produced (000)

 

248,130

 

 

 

239,072

 

 

 

731,205

 

 

 

684,837

 

% Specialty Sales (dozen)

 

27.4

%

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

26.6

%

 

 

23.8

%

% Specialty Sales (dollars)

 

41.5

%

 

 

37.2

%

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

40.3

%

Net Average Selling Price (per dozen)

$

1.246

 

 

$

1.236

 

 

$

1.185

 

 

$

1.107

 

Net Average Selling Price Specialty Eggs (per dozen)

$

1.895

 

 

$

1.895

 

 

$

1.876

 

 

$

1.884

 

Feed Cost (per dozen)

$

0.467

 

 

$

0.406

 

 

$

0.422

 

 

$

0.411

 

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth in the Company’s SEC filings (including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg business (including disease, pests, weather conditions and potential for recall), (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes or obligations that could result from our future acquisition of new flocks or businesses and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met,(vi) risks relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) adverse results in pending litigation matters. SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, the forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
 
 
 

CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

39 Weeks Ended

 

 

February 27,

2021

 

February 29,

2020

 

February 27,

2021

 

February 29,

2020

Net sales

 

$

359,080

 

 

$

345,588

 

$

999,189

 

 

$

898,276

 

Cost of sales

 

 

311,563

 

 

 

295,760

 

 

876,457

 

 

 

840,198

 

Gross profit

 

 

47,517

 

 

 

49,828

 

 

122,732

 

 

 

58,078

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

47,656

 

 

 

44,231

 

 

135,494

 

 

 

132,434

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

354

 

 

 

385

 

 

476

 

 

 

467

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(493

)

 

 

5,212

 

 

(13,238

)

 

 

(74,823

)

Other income, net

 

 

12,325

 

 

 

12,837

 

 

15,462

 

 

 

17,331

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

11,832

 

 

 

18,049

 

 

2,224

 

 

 

(57,492

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(1,716

)

 

 

4,278

 

 

(4,080

)

 

 

(15,356

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

13,548

 

 

 

13,771

 

 

6,304

 

 

 

(42,136

)

Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

 

$

13,548

 

 

$

13,749

 

$

6,304

 

 

$

(42,072

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.87

)

Diluted

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.87

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

48,530

 

 

 

48,473

 

 

48,511

 

 

 

48,455

 

Diluted

 

 

48,659

 

 

 

48,588

 

 

48,649

 

 

 

48,455

 

 
 
 
 
 

CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

February 27,

2021

 

May 30,

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and short-term investments

 

$

180,688

 

$

232,293

Receivables, net

 

 

130,314

 

 

98,375

Inventories

 

 

207,739

 

 

187,216

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,162

 

 

4,367

Current assets

 

 

522,903

 

 

522,251

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment (net)

 

 

585,389

 

 

557,375

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

122,992

 

 

127,068

Total assets

 

$

1,231,284

 

$

1,206,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

99,851

 

$

92,182

Current portion of lease obligations

 

 

953

 

 

1,001

Current liabilities

 

 

100,804

 

 

93,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease obligations, less current maturities

 

 

1,672

 

 

2,387

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

 

 

112,359

 

 

101,449

Stockholders' equity

 

 

1,016,449

 

 

1,009,675

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,231,284

 

$

1,206,694

 
 

 

Cal-Maine Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cal-Maine Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (thirteen weeks) and thirty-nine-week period ended February 27, 2021. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $359.1 million, a 3.9 percent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
TechTarget Honors APAC’s Most Innovative Technology Projects with New Regional Awards Program
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
11.03.21
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Camille Young to Company’s Board of Directors