Best Buy, Staples, Barnes & Noble, B&H, Micro Center, and Newegg To Feature Value-Packed DOCSIS 3.1 Motorola Products Nationwide

Minim Unveils True Gigabit-Speed Motorola Modem at Most Competitive Market Price and Powerful Modem/Router Paired with Award-Winning Mobile App to Fuel Retail Expansion

MANCHESTER, NH, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “Minim" (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced nationwide availability of next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 networking devices and an intelligent mobile app. The intuitive app, powered by Minim, delivers essential security and management for consumers and small businesses.  

Now launching in BestBuy.com online and in stores nationwide, the products will also be available at Micro Center, Barnes & Noble, B&H, Newegg, and Staples this Spring. Barnes & Noble, B&H, and Staples mark new retail channel expansions. Walmart, Target and Amazon are also active Motorola sales channels. 

These product launches establish new leadership positions for the innovative Motorola brand. The new Motorola MB8611 Cable Modem with 2.5 Gig ethernet ($169.99) delivers true Gigabit-plus speeds at the most competitive price point on the market. The new Motorola MG8702 Gigabit Cable Modem with built-in AC3200 4X4 Router ($269.99) includes a bundled mobile app that saves consumers with smaller homes from purchasing a separate WiFi system for advanced security and network management features.  

“Motorola continues to be an innovative, trusted brand with great performance,” said Tom Derouin, Owner of Select Sales, consumer product retail experts and Best Buy partner. “As retailers and their customers embrace DOCSIS 3.1 to deliver high speeds, these Motorola products are hitting the mark.” 

Gigabit internet availability in the U.S. has surged in the past four years – from 2.4% in 2016 to 56% in 2020 – according to Broadband Now. 

“Our award-winning mobile app will be included with each go-forward modem and router combo, enabling consumers to take full advantage of speed testing, data tracking, guest network management, malware prevention, ad blocking, parental controls, and more— all in one device,” said Alec Rooney, CTO of Minim. “We couldn’t be more excited for consumers to realize full Gigabit service with the Motorola MB8611, and to personalize their network with the Motorola MB8702 and mobile app.” 

