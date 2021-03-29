 
Camping World Holdings Continues Expansion with West Virginia Acquisition

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or “The Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced an agreement to acquire Trailer City RV dealership in Fairmont, WV. The acquisition agreement is anticipated to close in May 2021 and will be the Company’s first location in the state of West Virginia.

“We continue to march towards our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “The ability to acquire a dealership that has successfully taken care of customers for over 50 years, plus create a retail footprint in the West Virginia market, was an opportunity we could not pass up.”

The new SuperCenter will be located at 2386 Whitehall Boulevard in Fairmont, conveniently off I-79 south of Morgantown, WV. The location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide and a comprehensive e-commerce platform, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future development plans, expansions, acquisitions and new store openings are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

