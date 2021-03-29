NEW YORK and LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA; LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, clarifies that its Chairman and Founder, Gabriele Cerrone, will be giving an interview on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at 1.50 p.m. US Eastern Standard Time (6.50 p.m. London) as part of the Bloomberg Markets Show.



This is an amendment to the previous time and date communicated.