Nexans Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

NEXANS: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris La Défense, on March 29th, 2021 – The 2020 Universal Registration Document of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 26th. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes the 2020 annual financial report, the Board of Directors’ management report, the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance, the non-financial performance statement, the description of the share buyback program, together with the statutory Auditors’ reports and the information related to their fees.

 
   


 

About Nexans

Nexans is a global player in energy transition. Our purpose: electrify the future. For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safer, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.
The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. As a signatory of the Global Compact since 2008, Nexans is committed to contribute to a responsible global economy and strives to promote the ten principles defined by the UN to all its stakeholders. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030 and was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. Nexans’ commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:                                                                                                                                                                               

Financial communication
Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94
aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com 		Communication
Catherine Garipoglu
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com
Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com 		Minaa El Baz
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65
minaa.el_baz@nexans.com

 

