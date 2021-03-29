This Universal Registration Document includes the 2020 annual financial report, the Board of Directors’ management report, the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance, the non-financial performance statement, the description of the share buyback program, together with the statutory Auditors’ reports and the information related to their fees.

Paris La Défense, on March 29th, 2021 – The 2020 Universal Registration Document of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 26th. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website and on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ).





