Midland Provides Exploration Update for Its Detour Quebec Gold Project in Partnership With Probe Metals

This Project in partnership with Probe includes the La Peltrie Option project (100 % Midland) and the Gaudet-Fenelon Joint-Venture (50 % Midland and 50 % Probe). Together, these two projects cover about 70 kilometres of favorable structures in the Detour Trend.

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”) , is pleased to provide an update for its 2021 exploration programs on the Detour Quebec Project (the “ Project ”) located east of the Detour Lake Mine, Ontario (Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.) and south of the Fenelon Gold Project, Quebec (Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.).

Highlights :

Regional Geochemical programs have identified numerous high-priority gold and gold-copper targets for detailed follow-up in 2021.

for detailed follow-up in 2021. Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveys south of Fenelon/Tabasco area have outlined priority drill targets , survey area now being expanded to cover new geochemical anomalies.

, survey area now being expanded to cover new geochemical anomalies. Additional geophysical programs have commenced.

Drill program is planned over the next months.

In 2020, regional-scale airborne geophysical and surface geochemical surveys were completed across the entire 70-kilometre strike length of the Project, representing the first district-scale exploration program to have been carried out. The surveys were very successful in identifying numerous high-priority gold anomalies throughout the claim blocks. Several targets have already been selected for the first phase of follow-up exploration, which is designed to generate drill targets for the 2021 drilling program. Exploration programs have already commenced and include new ground geophysical surveys and expansion of the geophysical grid in the Gaudet-Fenelon JV area, as well as more detailed surface geochemical sampling to better define other gold anomalies for 2022 exploration programs. Drilling has been allocated for the Project over the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to commence in late Spring/Early Summer.

Regional Exploration Surveys

During the 2020 exploration program, Probe and Midland completed a Project-wide, high-resolution airborne magnetic survey totalling about 2,000 km and designed to assist in geological mapping and delineating possible gold structures. An IP grid totalling 43 km was completed south of Fenelon and a regional-scale surface geochemical program aiming to identify anomalous areas of gold was also completed. On La Peltrie project, over 405 biogeochemical samples were taken while on the Gaudet-Fenelon JV, a total of 350 biogeochemical samples and 82 MMI samples were collected which outlined several gold and gold-copper anomalies.