 
checkAd

Midland Provides Exploration Update for Its Detour Quebec Gold Project in Partnership With Probe Metals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”), is pleased to provide an update for its 2021 exploration programs on the Detour Quebec Project (the “Project”) located east of the Detour Lake Mine, Ontario (Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.) and south of the Fenelon Gold Project, Quebec (Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.).

This Project in partnership with Probe includes the La Peltrie Option project (100 % Midland) and the Gaudet-Fenelon Joint-Venture (50 % Midland and 50 % Probe). Together, these two projects cover about 70 kilometres of favorable structures in the Detour Trend.

Highlights:

  • Regional Geochemical programs have identified numerous high-priority gold and gold-copper targets for detailed follow-up in 2021.
  • Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveys south of Fenelon/Tabasco area have outlined priority drill targets, survey area now being expanded to cover new geochemical anomalies.
  • Additional geophysical programs have commenced.
  • Drill program is planned over the next months.

In 2020, regional-scale airborne geophysical and surface geochemical surveys were completed across the entire 70-kilometre strike length of the Project, representing the first district-scale exploration program to have been carried out. The surveys were very successful in identifying numerous high-priority gold anomalies throughout the claim blocks. Several targets have already been selected for the first phase of follow-up exploration, which is designed to generate drill targets for the 2021 drilling program. Exploration programs have already commenced and include new ground geophysical surveys and expansion of the geophysical grid in the Gaudet-Fenelon JV area, as well as more detailed surface geochemical sampling to better define other gold anomalies for 2022 exploration programs. Drilling has been allocated for the Project over the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to commence in late Spring/Early Summer.

Regional Exploration Surveys
During the 2020 exploration program, Probe and Midland completed a Project-wide, high-resolution airborne magnetic survey totalling about 2,000 km and designed to assist in geological mapping and delineating possible gold structures. An IP grid totalling 43 km was completed south of Fenelon and a regional-scale surface geochemical program aiming to identify anomalous areas of gold was also completed. On La Peltrie project, over 405 biogeochemical samples were taken while on the Gaudet-Fenelon JV, a total of 350 biogeochemical samples and 82 MMI samples were collected which outlined several gold and gold-copper anomalies.

Seite 1 von 3
Midland Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midland Provides Exploration Update for Its Detour Quebec Gold Project in Partnership With Probe Metals MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”), is pleased to provide an update for its 2021 exploration programs on the Detour Quebec Project (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Annie Dutil Joins Midland’s Board of Directors
09.03.21
Midland and SOQUEM Sign Important Strategic Alliance in the Labrador Trough