Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss AAD VMX Highlights

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss data from the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Phase 3 trials of deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, which will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience (AAD VMX).

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.