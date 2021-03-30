 
Björn Wahlroos continues to chair the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Stock Exchange Release/Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange         30 March 2021 at 16:10 EET

Björn Wahlroos continues to chair the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Björn Wahlroos was re-elected as Chair, and Berndt Brunow as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors’ constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:

  • Kim Wahl was elected to chair the Audit Committee, and Jari Gustafsson and Marjan Oudeman were elected as other committee members.
     
  • Henrik Ehrnrooth was elected to chair the Remuneration Committee, and Emma FitzGerald and Martin à Porta were elected as other committee members.
     
  • Björn Wahlroos was re-elected to chair the Nomination and Governance Committee, and Berndt Brunow and Piia-Noora Kauppi were elected as other committee members.

As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


