Alerus Financial Corporation Announces Private Placement of a $50 Million Subordinated Note Due 2031

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it has completed the private placement of a $50 million Subordinated Note due 2031 (the “Note”) with The Bank of North Dakota (“BND”). The Note will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.50% until March 30, 2026, and thereafter will bear interest until maturity at the 5-year FHLB advance rate, plus 2.00%, with a minimum annual fixed rate of not less than 3.50%.

“As the only state-owned bank in the country, BND provides a strategic advantage for us as a company headquartered in North Dakota,” said Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Newman. “We’re able to refinance our existing subordinated debt at an extremely low interest rate and without a placement fee.”

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments--banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

