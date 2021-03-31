 
checkAd

SERSTECH AB Serstech launches a new software platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 10:00  |  40   |   |   

Serstech today launches a new software platform, which replaces the previous ChemDash One PC application. The new platform is initially launched as three applications – ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro+. The Lite version is included for free with Serstech’s instruments as a direct replacement of ChemDash One.

ChemDash Pro is a premium application that is sold either separately or together with any of Serstech’s instruments. The application provides significant additional customer value, including enterprise functionality that makes the application easier to deploy throughout customer organizations. ChemDash Pro+ is compliant with US Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory framework for pharmaceutical production and can therefore be used with Serstech’s recently launched Serstech Arx+ by pharmaceutical companies.

The launch of the new ChemDash platform signifies an important step in the evolution of Serstech as a solution provider to both the security and pharmaceutical markets. In the past, Serstech has always provided software for free, but due to the high value being added by the latest generation software, this is now changing.

“The new ChemDash has been designed and developed based on our deep understanding of the users and customers and is therefore easier to use, more efficient and provides many new features that make the day better for our customers. Even before the launch, we have sold and delivered ChemDash licenses for almost half a million SEK and we believe that software will be increasingly important for our business in the future”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 739 606067
Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 702 072643
Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 10:00 CET on March 31, 2021.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.

About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


Serstech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SERSTECH AB Serstech launches a new software platform Serstech today launches a new software platform, which replaces the previous ChemDash One PC application. The new platform is initially launched as three applications – ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro+. The Lite version is included for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
SERSTECH AB: Notice of Annual General Meeting in Serstech AB (publ.)
29.03.21
SERSTECH AB: Serstech announces a rights issue of 25MSEK
26.03.21
SERSTECH AB: Annual report in swedish now availiable on company website