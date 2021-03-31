 
checkAd

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: Project for Generating Green Hydrogen and Renewable Methanol Reaches Next Selection Stage for EU Funding

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 10:58  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wacker Chemie AG: Project for Generating Green Hydrogen and Renewable Methanol Reaches Next Selection Stage for EU Funding

31.03.2021 / 10:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich and Burghausen, Germany, March 31, 2021 - Wacker Chemie AG's project funding proposal to the European Union for building a production complex for green hydrogen and renewable methanol at its Burghausen site has reached the next selection stage. The Munich-based chemical company announced this today.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wacker Chemie AG!
Short
Basispreis 134,97€
Hebel 8,33
Ask 1,34
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 103,88€
Hebel 6,82
Ask 1,84
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The funding application states that WACKER wants to build a 20-megawatt electrolysis plant with Linde GmbH to generate hydrogen from water using renewable electricity. Further, the project includes a synthesis plant for processing the green hydrogen into renewable methanol, using carbon dioxide from existing production processes. The synthesis plant's expected capacity is 15,000 metric tons per year. Hydrogen and methanol are both key starting materials for chemical products such as silicones. Compared with current production methods, the new processes could cut CO2 emissions by around 80 percent.

In total, some €100 million is planned for the project, which is named RHYME (renewable hydrogen and methanol) Bavaria. WACKER has submitted funding applications for RHYME Bavaria to both the European Union and Germany's Ministry for the Environment. The requested support is in the high double-digit millions. Through its Innovation Fund, the EU has a budget of €10 billion to support innovative low-carbon technologies and processes in energy-intensive industries until 2030.

WACKER's collaborative project has passed the EU's preliminary selection stage, which assessed hundreds of project proposals. The two project partners are now preparing a full application for the second stage. If the funding is granted, construction could begin at the start of next year, with the plants potentially coming onstream before the end of 2024.

"Our project goal is to markedly cut the proportion of fossil raw material and fuel in chemical processes and products so that we narrow our carbon footprint even further. We are convinced that hydrogen is an essential component in decarbonization - whether as fuel, raw material or reducing agent. Since a plant complex of this kind is not economically viable at present, we clearly need financial support to realize this breakthrough project," says WACKER CEO Rudolf Staudigl, referring to the funding applications.

Seite 1 von 3
Wacker Chemie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: Project for Generating Green Hydrogen and Renewable Methanol Reaches Next Selection Stage for EU Funding DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wacker Chemie AG: Project for Generating Green Hydrogen and Renewable Methanol Reaches Next Selection Stage for EU Funding 31.03.2021 / 10:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erzielt Rekordergebnis und kündigt eine zylindrische Lithium-Ionen- ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: Projekt zur Herstellung von grünem Wasserstoff und erneuerbarem Methanol kommt in die nächste Auswahlrunde für EU-Förderung (deutsch)
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: Projekt zur Herstellung von grünem Wasserstoff und erneuerbarem Methanol kommt in die nächste Auswahlrunde für EU-Förderung
30.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für Wacker Chemie auf 137 Euro/'Kaufen'
30.03.21
DZ BANK belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Kaufen'
29.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax stellt erneut Rekorde auf
29.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wacker Chemie mit Auftrieb durch Barclays-Empfehlung
29.03.21
BARCLAYS stuft WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Overweight'
25.03.21
UBS belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Buy'
24.03.21
NORDLB belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Halten'
23.03.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt WACKER CHEMIE AG auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.01.21
2.588
Wacker - die langfristige Erfolgsstory im MDAX!