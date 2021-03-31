 
CareDx Enhances Leadership Team with Key Appointments

CareDx Builds for the Future by Investing in Talent

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the appointment of new senior leaders to create meaningful impact across key growth areas, build for the future, and enhance the patient journey.

“As we grow, we will continue to bring incredibly talented senior leaders to build the CareDx Village,” said Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer, CareDx. ”These recent hires and promotions reinforce our commitment to leadership in multi-modality innovation, places priority on patients first, enhances our integrated digital offerings, helps build new business, and creates a dedicated focus on our Villagers.”

CareDx is pleased to share the following new appointments, all designed to bring deep leadership experience to help guide growth and patient connection across all areas of transplantation—from pre-transplant products to post-transplant testing services.

  • Titte R. “Srini” Srinivas, M.D., FAST, Vice President, Digital Development and Clinical Integration, joins CareDx from University Hospitals in Cleveland, where he served as the Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension and Peter B. DeOreo Chair in Nephrology and Dialysis. Srinivas is a transplant nephrologist with extensive clinical experience and publication track record in outcomes research, pharmacology, big data, and predictive analytics spanning the past 20 years.
  • Steven Stone, Ph.D., Vice President, KidneyCare, joins CareDx from Myriad Genetics, where he served as Vice President of Cancer Genomics and developed products for personalized medicine in oncology.
  • Dustin Leach, Pharm.D., Vice President, Customer Experience, joins CareDx from Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he spent almost 15 years, serving most recently as Senior Director, Patient Services – Program Development.

In addition, Martyn Edney, has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources. Martyn joins CareDx from IQVIA, where he was Vice President of Human Resources for the U.S. and Canada. Edney is a highly accomplished HR leader with a strong track record for leading transformational growth, focus, and accountability.

CareDx is also pleased to announce the promotion of the following two leaders who have made a significant impact on the organization.

  • Marica Grskovic, Ph.D., has been promoted to Vice President, Cell Transplant Therapy. Grskovic joined CareDx nine years ago and has been integral to the growth and success of its research & development program. She played a key role overseeing the design and development of robust diagnostic tests that improve transplant patient care and long-term outcomes.
  • Jere Ramsey-Lester has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources. Jere has been with CareDx since 2019 and stepped in as Interim Head of Human Resources last year. Over the past 25 years, she has held leadership positions in human resources at TreeHouse Foods, ConAgra Foods, and Fiserv.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
investor@caredx.com


