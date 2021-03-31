Ascot Resources Ltd. Announces C$55 Million Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd., under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 64,000,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.86 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$55 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2021 and is subject to Ascot receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund construction of the Company’s Premier Gold Project and for general working capital purposes.